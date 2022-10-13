By Brian O'Malley • 13 October 2022 • 11:57

Vox MPs retaliate for Sanchez delay at 12-O parade by interrupting his speech in Spanish parliament. Photo credit: rnl / shutterstock.com

Spain’s right-wing group Vox appeared late to the chambers interrupting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s speech on Thursday, October 13.

Vox MPs interrupted Sanchez 50 seconds after he started his speech in the Spanish parliament’s Congreso de Diputados on the morning of October 13 – the action was seen as retaliation for Sanchez arriving late to the 12 October Día Nacional parade in which the King and Queen of Spain had to wait in their car for nearly a minute, upsetting protocol.

Prime Minster Sanchez had requested a hearing before the Congreso to announce a €3 billion programme to counter soaring energy costs caused by the war in Ukraine.

Vox llega tarde e interrumpe discurso presidente para denunciar lo que hizo Sánchez ayer en el desfile con los reyes. Además, lo hacen con un murmullo alto y molesto Quién les explica a los de la cueva que nunca se alecciona dando mal ejemplo? #protocolopic.twitter.com/yYvZLhv97B — Patrycia Centeno (@PoliticayModa) October 13, 2022

The hearing took place the day after the Día de la Fiesta Nacional, which returned to normal post-Covid-pandemic conditions, excepting the absence of Spanish judiciary president, Carlos Lesmes, who had resigned the night before.

The Spanish judiciary is currently experiencing what has been called its worst institutional crisis since the democratic Transición of 1978.

Among the post-pandemic conditions is the absence of mask-wearing restrictions as well as the by now customary heckling of government officials by largely conservative spectators whenever the left is in government.

In response to criticism for being late to the parade, Prime Minister Sánchez earlier retorted: “I left at a quarter to, as I was told.”

Socialist MP Miguel Gonzalez Caballero commented on Vox’s late arrival: “The Spain who gets up early but arrives late” in reference to one of Vox’s campaign mottos.

VOX llega tarde al Congreso e interrumpe la intervención del presidente. La España que madruga pero que llega tarde. pic.twitter.com/rBCaUB0YLw — Miguel González Caballero (@Migonzalezcaba) October 13, 2022

