Why wait for Shiba Inu and NEAR Protocol to Revamp? Big Eyes Coin could give its users 100x Profit

By EWN • 13 October 2022 • 15:52

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) came into existence as a meme coin with big aspirations. Since its big impact on the crypto world, it has been going from strength to strength and establishing its potential at every opportunity. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has managed to raise an impressive $6.85 million, and it’s still only in its presale stage. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has managed to raise an impressive $6.85 million, and it’s still only in its presale stage. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has taken a firm spot among meme coins and cryptocurrencies at large; the good thing is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) still needs to be done.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is more than just hype and community

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin and a cryptocurrency. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token that aims to provide a simplified version of digital assets for exchange and trade. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is taking the initiative to ensure that the Decentralized Finance sector yields more consumer profit. This is why the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is immensely working on its adoption by providing an exchange powered by blockchain.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is very particular about its community, so it supplies its community of loyal users with adequate utility. However, though the community is vital, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has only some of its eggs in a basket. So, as an additional step, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is drawing strength from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) are alcoves regarded as some of the most profitable ways to gain returns in the crypto business.

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) still the Dogecoin Killer?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an infamous altcoin and meme coin. It is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. With the Japanese dog as its mascot, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is considered an alternative to Dogecoin. So, little or no wonder it is termed the“Dogecoin killer.” Nevertheless, this position could be questioned with tokens like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) trying to take over. The evolution of Shiba Inu (SHIB) can be traced to developers trying to know the outcome of completely running a cryptocurrency project by its community. The platform started as an experiment in creating a decentralized community, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) has come a long.

NEAR Protocol’s (NEAR) Journey so far

NEAR Protocol is an undisputed layer-1 blockchain network that provides an equipped platform for app developers to build Decentralized Applications (dApps). For this layer-1 blockchain network, the native currency is NEAR. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is primarily used for transaction fees settlement. Nevertheless, it also functions as collateral for conserving the data on the blockchain. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) tokens are utilized for the staking responsible for verifying blocks found on the NEAR Protocol network.

Creators of smart contracts on the blockchain receive a percentage of the transaction payment from their contracts. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) tokens are being dispersed into the ecosystem’s growth. Furthermore, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) tokens allow smart contracts. Through its user-friendly features and excellent designer, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) strives to set itself apart from other tokens.

Also, the new crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is offering bonus tokens when you use the code: BIGEYES22 when purchasing tokens.

Here is your chance to join in the revolution, and for more information on how to purchase Big Eyes Coins, visit the links below.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido