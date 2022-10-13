By Anna Ellis • 13 October 2022 • 14:17

Would you like to be on TV? Image: gnepphoto/Shutterstock.com

Actors and actresses are being sought in Almeria for Carlos Luna’s new series, ‘El Romancero’.

The new production will be filmed between November and December this year between the hours of 10:00.AM and 9:00.PM and follows a list of productions that have chosen the province of Almeria for its set. The city has become a reference point for film shoots both nationally and internationally. The contrasting landscapes, light, climate and even the monuments make the province an ideal location for filming on location.

‘Son de Casting’ production company is now on the lookout for men and women from 6 to 80 years old, of all nationalities and physiognomies. Any budding actors wanting to apply can do so on the website: app.sondecasting.com

The new production will be supported by Filming Almeria which is an office run by Almería Provincial Council, which aims to promote Almeria as a location for filming. Its mission is to assist the province’s town councils in promoting their municipalities as locations for film sets or other audio-visual recordings.

It also advises audio-visual sector professionals wishing to shoot in the province of Almería. To do so, Filming Almeria offers its information and coordination services, with the local public administrations and private companies, to all audio-visual professionals wishing to film in the province, endeavouring to save producers time, money and effort.

