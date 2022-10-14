By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 16:05

Animal rights protests planned around Spain as government wants to exclude hunting dog breeds from laws. Image: Ksenia Raykova/Shutterstock.com

ANIMAL rights protests have been planned around Spain this weekend as the “Spanish government wants to exclude hunting dog breeds from laws.”

The Paw Portal issued “a reminder that the Spanish government wants to exclude hunting dog breeds from the new animal rights laws,” ahead of planned protests this weekend.

“This will allow the biggest perpetrators of the worst animal abuse to continue without facing any consequences!” the organisations wrote on Facebook

“Please sign the petition and attend the protest this Sunday to keep the pressure on the government to reverse this decision.”

“If you believe ALL dogs should be protected, regardless of breed, please take action!”

As noted, the protests are planned for Sunday, October 16 and will be held at 12 pm in multiple Spanish cities, including Cadiz, Malaga, Valencia and Almeria.

As part of its petition to stop the Spanish government from excluding hunting dog breeds from the new animal rights laws, the organisation said: “The PSOE has presented an amendment to its own Animal Protection Bill, through which it intends that dogs and other animals used for hunting, guarding livestock and other specific activities, remain outside its scope.

“This is the same Government that modified the Civil Code to consider animals as sentient beings. It is a shame!

“Do dogs feel less if they are in the hands of hunters than in the hands of people who do not have killing animals as a hobby?

“Indeed: they feel less affection, less attention and less respect.

“Every year, at the end of the hunting season, thousands of dogs are abandoned. Some killed in terrible ways; hanged, thrown in wells, burned…

“In addition, the conditions in which many hunters keep these animals are appalling: permanently tied to short chains, drinking unhealthy water and sleeping on their own droppings.”

The petition added: “This was also denounced by the Intergroup of the European Parliament on the Welfare and Conservation of Animals in a letter sent to the Government, in which it indicated that the treatment given in our country to animals used as hunting tools is in contradiction with European values; that there is nothing that justifies giving them a legal protection different from that of the rest of animals considered as companions; and that it is incomprehensible that hunting modalities such as hunting with rehala, which are prohibited in other European countries due to their extreme cruelty, in Spain are protected and promoted by public institutions through subsidies and declarations of cultural interest.”

“It is time for these and other extremely cruel practices with animals to disappear from our country, such as pigeon shooting, the prohibition of which, initially provided for by the Bill, is also intended to eliminate the PSOE through this amendment,” it said.

“From the Animalist Party we demand that these animals and others destined for specific activities of the Animal Protection Bill are not excluded, we demand that they be duly protected and that these animals be prevented from being used as hunting, grazing, guarding and any other tools. activity that involves their exploitation, whether they are dogs, ferrets, birds or any other animal.”

The protests planned across Spain followed a stand made by protestors against bullfights in Spain made in Andalucia’s Fuengirola on Sunday, October 9.

