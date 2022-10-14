Art from Artefacto on show at La Fuente in Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 14 October 2022 • 18:07

ARTEFACTO GROUP: The artists at the opening of their collective show Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

THE Artefacto collective are showing their art work at Mojacar’s municipal art centre La Fuente until October 31.

The newly-formed group has 11 members but they welcome new artists of all nationalities and have recently received several requests to join.

Artacto was created not only to organise and hold art exhibitions but to hold cultural and social workshops throughout the year, together with many other activities, but always linked to collaboration with charities.

For the current exhibition, Artefacto is collaborating with the Vera and District Lions who will receive part of the proceeds.

This local Lions International group was founded in 2012 and raises funds for charitable institutions and individuals in need who live in the Levante area.

Eight members of Artefacto – Ricardo Rejon Garcia-Pichi, Elizabeth Attewell, Marijose Gonzalez Iglesias, Pamen Merchante, Serafin Redondo, Ulli Butz and Heidi Gaber and Saez are showing their work, principally paintings and sculpture, at La Fuente.

There is free entry to the exhibition between 10am and 2pm, Wednesday to Sunday but a prior appointment is needed for other days and times.

