Big Eyes and Ripple – trending eco-friendly tokens that can yield x10 Profit in 2022

Without a doubt, cryptocurrencies have had a big impact on the world economy recently. However, the carbon footprint of cryptocurrencies has earned them a terrible reputation. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is said to consume 150 terawatt-hours of energy annually.

While some cryptocurrencies—particularly older ones—use a lot of processing power, there are also greener options. Many green cryptos build blocks and maintain state using the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, as opposed to the Proof-of-Work (PoW) approach used by coins like Bitcoin. Apart from energy-saving, some cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes (BIG) were developed to conserve nature. Keep reading to learn about these eco-friendly tokens.

Shake, Rattle, Roll…Ripple (XRP)

XRP is the native currency of Ripple, a platform for money transfers that enables consumers to circumvent the lengthy wait times associated with banks. A service for international money transfers and exchanges called SWIFT is remarkably similar to the system. In contrast to Bitcoin, which relies on a consensus method for transfers that take almost no time at all, XRP is a pre-mined coin.

With its environmentally friendly technologies and charitable endeavors, this useful coin is winning over the crypto community. Ripple (XRP) promises that it will achieve net zero emissions before 2030 and that it has given a total of 150 million dollars since 2018. It appears that Ripple will join many other businesses nationwide in recognizing their dedication to environmental protection and sustainable development.

You may quickly settle your payments using the open-source, decentralized, and permissionless blockchain technology known as Ripple. With 100 billion currencies now in circulation and new ones constantly being produced, Ripple is a wise choice for any cryptocurrency trader. Additionally, Ripple is among the most energy-efficient cryptocurrencies thanks to its 0.0079 kWh per transaction energy consumption. Among other green cryptocurrencies, Ripple distinguishes out because of its 2030 carbon-neutral goal.

Cat Gotchya Tongue – Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

A cryptocurrency project called Big Eyes was released to the market in 2022 and is motivated by memes. The idea behind Big Eyes is to use a popular cat meme to spread awareness of cryptocurrency. Like any previous meme project, Big Eyes (BIG) will assemble a global membership for its crypto community. Many people, including crypto and non-crypto users, will find the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project’s utilities useful.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cryptocurrency community will be made up of crypto users, meme fans, and people who want to work together to stop environmental damage. Together, this enormous community will raise Big Eyes (BIG) to new heights. The native coin of the Big Eyes (BIG) cryptocurrency project, which will be essential to its functioning, is released. The Big Eyes (BIG) cryptocurrency project will stay secure and decentralized with the aid of this ERC-20 token.

It will function as an ecosystem-wide utility token for Big Eyes (BIG) transactions. Tokens from the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem will also be utilised as an incentive currency to encourage validators.

The Big Eyes (BIG) project is now in the presale phase. This places it as one of the newest cryptocurrency projects in the market. Despite being a brand-new cryptocurrency project, it had a carefully considered plan of the tasks it would complete over the following few decades.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

