BREAKING NEWS: Emergency crews struggle to bring massive fire under control in Glasgow

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 October 2022 • 9:16

Emergency crews have struggled all night to bring a huge fire in Glasgow under control after it broke out at around 11:30 pm last night.

According to the Scottish Sun the fire was still blazing at 8 am GMT on Friday, October 17.

It is understood the fire is in a commercial building on King Street in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

The area surrounding the building has been closed to all traffic including Farmeloan Road and at the junction with Alleysbank Road.

Flast nearby have also been evacuated as a precaution whilst fire crews continue to tackle the blaze. At this stage, there is no information as to what is in the building or what started the fire.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We had numerous calls to a building on fire.

“We quickly made it a level two response with six appliances and two aerial appliances.

“We have been fighting the fire all night.”

There are no reported injuries but emergency services have asked people to stay away from the area, as crews struggle to bring the massive fire under control.

