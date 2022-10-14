BREAKING UPDATE: Jeremy Hunt appointed new UK Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked Close
BREAKING NEWS: Harry Potter star who played Hagrid dies aged 72

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 October 2022 • 19:20

The Harry Potter star who played Hagrid and many other roles, Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72.

More to follow

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

