Derelict building fire leads to more than £1million drugs haul

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 October 2022 • 19:00

Cannabis Farm - Credit Eric Limon / Shutterstock.com

A Scottish derelict building fire in Cowdenbeath has led to a drugs haul of more than £1 million after emergency services found it contained a cannabis farm.

The police announced on Friday, October 14 that they were looking for assistance in identifying anyone who may have entered the building in the weeks prior to the fire on Tuesday, September 27.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene when the fire broke out only to find the cannabis farm and no one in the building. The police were called once the fire was extinguished with a forensic investigation suggesting that the “farm” contained cannabis worth more than £1 million.

The fire is said to have involved a derelict property next to the Bingo Hall on High Street in Cowdenbeath.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh, of West Fife CID, said: “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the fire.

“Officers continue to carry out extensive enquiries into both the fire and the cannabis cultivation discovered within the property.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information about this incident to come forward.

“I am also particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen people in and around the affected properties in the weeks leading up to the incident.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0753 of 27 September 2022.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

In scenes reminiscent of the film “up in smoke,” the Scottish building fire ended up destroying more than £1 million pounds worth of cannabis.

