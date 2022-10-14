By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 8:45

WATCH: 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Russia's Irkutsk region. Image: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

VIDEO footage shared to Twitter on Friday, October 14, shows the moment an earthquake with the magnitude of 5.9 rocked the Irkutsk region of Russia.

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the waters of Lake Baikal, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Irkutsk region on Friday, October 14.

“This morning, October 14, at 8:54 am a seismic event was recorded. followed by aftershocks. The epicentre of the earthquake is in the waters of Lake Baikal, 19 km east of the settlement. Bolshoye Goloustnoye, Irkutsk region,” the statement said.

В Иркутской области произошло сильное землетрясение. Эпицентр находился в акватории озера Байкал Источник: ютуб-канал «Лена Бортникова»https://t.co/il4XRgYaTL pic.twitter.com/yiijM5MMRX — Сноб (@snob_project) October 14, 2022

An operational headquarters has been deployed in the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Irkutsk Region, and interaction with the unified duty dispatch services of the regions has been organised, it said.

According to local reports, the quake was felt in Irkutsk, Angarsk, Shelekhov and Slyudyansk regions.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the intensity of the quake in Irkutsk was five points on the SSI-17 scale. Also, in various settlements of the region, the intensity was set from three to five points.

On September 20, an earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude hit the region of Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia.

The strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered in the Bering Sea, off the eastern coast of Russia.

According to Asismet at the time, the tremor occurred at 6.23 pm local time. Its epicentre was placed 253km east of Ust’-Kamchatsk, at a depth of 10km.

