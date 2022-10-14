By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 October 2022 • 9:28

Investing in both property and lifestyle - Live the dream. Image - photovideoworld

EWN talks with property expert Peter Bowerman about the Costa del Sol property market.

There never seems to be the right time to indulge in that luxury holiday home in the sun, but those that don’t even try often settle for much less than they really want out of life. Well, there is still time to change your lifestyle for the better, as you can still buy properties at around 20% less than their peak prices, in a market that is now steadily increasing in price.

The question is how much do you value your quality of life? Life is short and your time is valuable, however, so many people get caught in the rat race of working in gloomy countries from 9 to 5 and don’t even get to see the light of day except out of an office window. It’s fact that in the UK and most Northern European countries, people are deficient in Vitamin D given by sunshine, which has many benefits including healthier bones, skin and more importantly enhancing mood and energy through the release of endorphins.

If you have savings sitting in a bank not giving a very good return, then you should seriously consider investing in prime areas like the Costa del Sol. Spanish banks will lend up to 70% of a property purchase price, leaving you to find the remaining 30%. In addition, you will need an extra 10% approx for all your purchase costs & taxes. Remember, you’re not just investing in a bargain property in one of the world’s favourite destinations, you are also investing in a new chic Mediterranean lifestyle for your family. Basically a win-win situation. Once you own a second home on the Costa del Sol, you will find you make good use of it, with many last-minute breaks, long weekends and extended holidays. Finally giving you the lifestyle you dreamt of. After all, you only get one life, make it count and enjoy the ride.

Peter is one of the most published Costa del Sol property experts in both the UK & Spanish press, having spent most of his working life as a professional real estate agent and valuer. If you’re thinking about selling a property on the Costa del Sol, contact Overseas Dreams for a free valuation and the best marketing packages on the coast.

