Is the Kremlin buying time ahead of a “full-scale offensive?”

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 October 2022 • 18:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin Image: Harold Escalona Shutterstock

According to the Russian news site Meduza, the Kremlin is buying time ahead of a planned full-scale offensive in the new year.

A report by Meduza on Friday, October 14 said that Russian officials have been increasingly talking about possible negotiations with Ukraine or Western countries. At the same time, they have been laying down the conditions under which they are prepared to enter into discussions to bring an end to the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed reservations about whether Ukraine wants to negotiate. He sais: “We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible. Unfortunately, only the opposite side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its refusal to negotiate, and stated that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say, on the battlefield.”

But Medusa sources suggest that Putin is buying time to regroup and to plan a major offensive early next year. They say he wants to retain control of the Donbas and has no intentions of relinquishing Crimea.

The same sources suggest that the Kremlin has not changed its position since the start of the incursion, and instead of seeking peace it is looking for a temporary ceasefire. According to the Kremlin’s plan, the Russian and Ukrainian military could agree on this without involving top officials.

As part of the agreement, Russia is said to be willing to withdraw troops from parts of the territory occupied Kherson.

Putin today announced that the call-up of 300,000 reservists was nearing completion with 222,000 having already been sent for training. That along with suggestions that Russia is running low on weapons and ammunition would give some credibility to the inside information, that the Kremlin is looking to buy time to regroup.

Throughout the conflict, Putin has not changed his view on removing the “Nazis” from power in Ukraine and from liberating Russians being repressed in the country. Perhaps there is some truth to the information that the Kremlin is buying time ahead of a full-scale offensive.

