WATCH: Misfiring Russian air defence system building house in Belgorod

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 8:12

WATCH: Misfiring Russian air defence system bombs house in Belgorod. Image: @CrimeaUA1/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating on social media have reportedly captured the moment a Russian air defence system misfired and bombed a house in Belgorod.

The viral video, which was shared by Twitter user @CrimeaUA1 and has been retweeted over 750 times, reportedly shows a Russian air defence system misfiring and striking a building just metres from the launch site in Belgorod.

“Belgorod is bombing itself. And this is not a joke,” the caption read alongside the video.

Білгород бомбить сам себе. І це не жарт pic.twitter.com/jrgTYfdToW — КРИМський бандерівець (@CrimeaUA1) October 13, 2022

One person commented: “Belgorod bombs itself. #Russian army bombing in Russia. This is how things are in #Belgorod from today.”

Another person wrote: “Russia increasingly expands war into Russian territory.”

Russia increasingly expands war into Russian territoryhttps://t.co/yXKhIYqd3A — Juan Rebes (@JuanRebes) October 14, 2022

“Even the rockets are drinking there. Russian Belgorod. These rockets were supposed to go to Kharkiv,” another person wrote.

Tam nawet rakiety piją. Rosyjski Biełgorod. Te rakiety miały zapewne lecieć na Charków. https://t.co/bE0LSGsuFC — Michal Przedlacki (@m_przedlacki) October 14, 2022

The news comes after a substation in the city of Shebekino, in Russia’s Belgorod region, reportedly caught on fire following an attack from Ukraine. The strike led to the power going out in the area.

Multiple videos shared at the time showed a fire at an electrical substation in Russia’s Belgorod after reports of an attack from Ukraine.

As a result, 2,000 people were left without power, according to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, who said the fire was due to an attack from Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said that there were no casualties from the strike or the resulting fire.

That incident took place months after a kamikaze drone belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian communication tower in the Belgorod region.

On Monday, August 15, the Russian communication tower in the Belgorod Region, was reportedly monitoring Ukrainian military positions.

The footage was published on various Telegram channels at the time, with one stating: “The TV tower located in the territory of the Belgorod region took a horizontal position after a precise hit by the kamikaze UAV.”

