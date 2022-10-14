Positive vibes for Valencian president Ximo Puig’s after recent Brussels meeting

By Linda Hall • 14 October 2022 • 12:17

Valdis Dombrovskis, Ximo Puig

VALENCIA’S regional government hopes to secure EU funds to finance social housing, small firms and start-ups.

Regional Ximo Puig announced recently visited Brussels where he met new Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for People.

His encounter with Dombrovskis was “very positive”, Puig said.

“In the present economic situation the way EU funds are managed is more important than ever, because they help to keep in check the threat of recession that exists in Europe,” he added.

Puig also revealed that the regional government was applying for funds in the second round of EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility introduced to counteract the economic effects of the covid pandemic.

The Generalitat president raised his concerns regarding the way this fund was distributed, although Dombrovskis assured him that they were working on ways of improving the system.

Puig also urged the European Commission to oblige Algeria to fulfil its commercial agreement with the EU.

“Algeria’s failure to comply is directly affecting Valencian Community firms as well as economic and social relations that have been in place for years,” he said.

“Meanwhile, other European countries could take advantage of the gaps left by our companies,” he pointed out.

