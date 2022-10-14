Russian users BANNED from top cryptocurrency platform and told to withdraw funds ASAP

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 10:52

RUSSIAN users of Blockchain dot com’s cryptocurrency platform have been advised to withdraw their custodial funds as soon as possible as the site will no longer provide storage and remuneration services due to new EU sanctions.

Notifications from users of the cryptocurrency platform have been shared on social media on Friday, October 14, with the screenshots showing that all accounts will be blocked from October 28.

The notification reads: “As a result of EU sanctions, Blockchain dot com is currently restricted from providing custodial and rewards services to Russian nationals.

“Please withdraw your custodial funds (including rewards) by October 27, 2022, after which date your account will be locked. Effective immediately, rewards accruals are now blocked, but can still be withdrawn by October 27.”

⚡️Today, Blockchain com’s cryptocurrency platform stopped working with Russian users. Users of the exchange began to receive reports that the site could no longer provide storage and remuneration services due to new EU sanctions. All accounts will be blocked from the 28th. pic.twitter.com/Kn7TDlF9Os — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) October 14, 2022

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prevent Russia from using cryptocurrency to evade sanctions.

