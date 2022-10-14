Russian women outnumber men arrested over protests against Putin’s war

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 October 2022 • 17:58

Russian women arrested Credit: Konstantin Lenkov/Shutterstock.com

Russian women now outnumber the men who have been arrested In a crackdown on protests against the war in Ukraine and the drafting of men into the army.

According to a Reuters report on Friday, October 14 court documents show that more women are being charged in relation to ant-war protests in Moscow. The numbers now far exceed those arrested in any protest against Putin and his regime.

With many young men fleeing the call-up and others looking for ways to escape the draft, women have taken to the streets to protest against the policy. Many of their partners have fled the country or have taken to hiding from the recruiters sent to round them up.

Estimates suggest as many as 40,000 have fled the country with others seeking ways to leave following the closure of most border posts.

Putin has claimed that the call will be complete in 2 weeks with more than 222,000 already enlisted.

Russian authorities say that the protests have not been sanctioned and that means under Russian law they have to be detained and tried. Those same laws also prohibit anyone from defaming the armed forces or “telling lies” about the invasion of Ukraine.

Of the more than 1,380 people known to have been arrested on September 21st, 51 per cent of those are women. The figure is even higher on September 24 when that protest resulted in 848 arrests, 71 per cent of whom were women according to OVD-Info.

Putin and local authorities have been vociferous in enforcing the law with many videos online showing heavily armed police manhandling those Russian women who have come out to protest against Putin’s war.

As one protestor told Reuters: “I felt like my future was not happening anymore.

“But I also started feeling guilty for thinking about my own future when people in Ukraine felt much more fear every day.”

