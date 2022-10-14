By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 October 2022 • 9:45

Selling property on the Costa del Sol - Overseas Dreams

The EWN talks with property expert Peter Bowerman about selling property on the Costa del Sol.

If you’re thinking about selling, now is a great time with all the renewed interest in the Costa del Sol. I can confidently say that after choosing the right agent “Overseas Dreams” the next most important decision is choosing the correct initial marketing price. This is because the first 3 months of marketing usually offer the best selling opportunity, due to the surge of marketing that follows a new listing. If priced competitively, it should sell reasonably quickly.

Any normal person left to value their own assets, are naturally going to try as high a price as possible. Many weak or inexperienced agents will take on properties at any price set by the vendor, for fear that the vendor may be disappointed with the truth and call another agent. This is not actually helping the seller at all and nearly always leads to a no sale.

An experienced and professional agent will share his knowledge and give honest advice, even if it’s not what the vendor wants to hear. We discuss what price similar properties have sold for in the area and show comparable properties currently on the market, so our vendors can themselves understand the true value of their property and agree the correct marketing price.

Historically the peak selling times on the Costa del Sol are February to May and then September to November. However, we obviously sell properties all year round, so contact us as soon as you decide to sell. We can then value your property, take professional photos and video tour which we market all over Europe. This will ensure everyone notices your property by the time they come out to buy.

Peter is a frequent contributor to the UK / Spanish press and was one of the panel of experts for Overseas Property Professional magazine, having spent most of his working life as a professional Real Estate Agent and Valuer. He is also the Managing Director of one of the coast’s top Master Real Estate Agencies “Overseas Dreams” with registered offices in both Marbella and La Cala de Mijas.

For more information on buying or selling property on the Costa del Sol, contact Peter or any of his team on Tel: (0034) 951 551 444 or email: [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.