Something for everyone at Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s last River Jucar (Valencia) match

By Linda Hall • 14 October 2022 • 9:49

SUCCESSFUL DAY: Every member of the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club landed fish on last River Jucar outing Photo credit: Pixabay/Ralph’s fotos

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club recently fished section C of the River Jucar.

There had been heavy rain two days earlier, and members were uncertain as to what state the river might be in, explained Graham Sewell.

“As we arrived the flow was stronger than normal, and the water was brown due to mud which had been washed in,” he said.

“Section C can be notoriously variable regarding catches, and it was with a degree of trepidation that we began the match, having decided to review the situation after a couple of hours.”

Some pegs were closer together than they would have preferred, as there was a large number of places where the weed made it impossible to fish.

To their amazement, both anglers on either end peg landed a fish within fifteen minutes.

At noon they reviewed the situation and, as several anglers had already landed fish, decided to fish on.

“By the end of the match everyone had caught something, which was a real result considering the condition of the river,” Graham said.

Graham was the clear winner with nine fish for 16 kilos and he also landed the best fish of the day weighing four kilos. Frank Povey came second with five fish (5.9 kilos) with Steve Hartwell with three fish (5.8 kilos) in third place. A total of 24 fish were landed for 36 kilos.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (966 490 338 or [email protected]).