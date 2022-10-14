The UN comes to Alfaz (Alicante) for a prestige international meeting

By Linda Hall • 14 October 2022 • 10:18

UN COURSE: Participants learnt how to organise humanitarian aid in an emergency Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ has hosted a course on Civil-Military Cooperation for the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The week-long course was organised by the Helsinki Espana association, Spain’s Ministry of Defence and the Foreign Ministry’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

Isabel Muñoz, Alfaz’s Cooperation and Volunteering councillor, and Residents’s councillor Martine Mertens, who attended the closing session and presentation of diplomas, stressed the importance to Alfaz of hosting important meetings like these.

This was the first time that the course has been held outside Belgium, and it was attended by 24 people from 15 different countries who received training in organising humanitarian aid for civilians during an emergency.

Following a disaster, and at the request of the affected country, OCHA will step in to assess its needs, forward requests for financing humanitarian aid to other bodies and organise meetings with donors and monitoring committees.

OCHA also supervises the status of the contributions made in response to requests, and reports on developments.

