WATCH: Old footage emerges of new UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “gleefully praising China’s ruthlessly Zero Covid strategy”

FOLLOWING the news that Jeremy Hunt had been appointed as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, video footage has reemerged of him “gleefully praising China’s ruthlessly authoritarian Zero Covid strategy.”

The video was shared by James Melville on Friday, October 14 moments after Jeremy Hunt was named as the UK’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer and reportedly shows the 55-year-old “praising China’s ruthlessly Zero Covid strategy.”

“Here is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer gleefully praising China’s ruthlessly authoritarian Zero Covid strategy,” Melville wrote.

In the video, which was shot during the Covid pandemic, Hunt says: “‘We should be aiming for zero infection & elimination of the disease…My sister flew back to Beijing in the middle of lockdown…she was escorted from the airport in Beijing to her home, by Ministry of Health officials, and then put into her home for two weeks of quarantine. The door was sealed, and she had a police car sitting outside her house periodically.”

The video and its context have not been confirmed by fact-checkers, which, as previously reported, can be damaging.

People commented on Jame’s post.

“He’s actually smiling about the fact his sister was taken by car and sealed in her house by the CCP… dear me , why would anyone want this man in any kind of political position.”

Another person said: “He does realise just how unsuccessful those policies are proving now?”

“Have a listen and then just think how gleeful he’ll be when you or I – or anyone of a different mindset to his own – is locked up, doors sealed, with cop surveillance…” another person said.

The video comes after another emerged reportedly showing China enforcing its zero-Covid policy with MACHINE GUNS at Xishuangbanna Airport in Yunnan.

On Tuesday, October 4 unverified footage emerged showing people lining up in the airport with guards carrying machine guns while dressed in full protective Covid gear.

According to reports, people were heard screaming “are you gonna kill us all?”

