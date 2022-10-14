BREAKING UPDATE: Jeremy Hunt appointed new UK Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 14:37

BREAKING UPDATE: Jeremy Hunt reportedly appointed new UK Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

Jeremy Hunt named the new UK chancellor following confirmation that Kwasi Kwarteng has been SACKED.

UPDATE 2.37 pm (October 14) – According to early reports, Jeremy Hunt is set to be named the new UK chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed he had been sacked.

Hunt is expected to be announced shortly at Liz Truss’s press conference, according to Times political editor Steven Swinford.

Swinford added: “Chris Philp is out as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and will be replaced by Ed Argar.”

CONFIRMED: Chris Philp is out as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and will be replaced by Ed Argar Not clear if anything's happening with other ministerial roles — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 14, 2022

The Buzzer UK Twitter noted: “3 new cabinet appointments in the last hour.”

🚨 | NEW: 3 new cabinet appointments in the last hour pic.twitter.com/taepUTNVhr — The Buzzer (@TheBuzzerUK) October 14, 2022

UPDATE 13.32 pm (October 14) – UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been SACKED after the mini-budget madness that has wrecked the early part of Liz Truss’ start to life as new UK Prime Minister.

After rumours had circulated about an imminent announcement, it has now been revealed that Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked from his role as UK Chancellor.

Times political editor Steven Swinford wrote: “Who will Liz Truss’s new chancellor be? I’m told it’s NOT Sajid Javid and that Jeremy Hunt is currently out of the country.

“Otherwise it’s currently a guessing game – Zahawi, Clarke and Barclay among names doing rounds but nothing certain yet.”

According to the BBC, Kwarteng’s departure means that he was the second shortest-serving UK chancellor in history at 38 days.

He is second only to Iain Macleod, who died of a heart attack after taking the job in 1970. He lasted 30 days before his sudden death.

ORIGINAL 12.39 pm (October 14) – According to reports circulating on social media on Friday, October 14, a surprise press conference has been called by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is reportedly set to be sacked.

The news of the UK Chancellor is set to be sacked was reported by Times political editor Steven Swinford who tweeted: “I’m told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget.

“Not clear who will be replacing him. Events moving very, very quickly this morning. No 10 not commenting.”

EXCLUSIVE: I'm told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget Not clear who will be replacing him Events moving very, very quickly this morning No 10 not commentinghttps://t.co/LoUAVxD00N — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 14, 2022

Swinford also broke the news that Truss was set to hold a press conference on October 14.

He tweeted: “Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to announce mini-budget u-turn *today*. They are meeting shortly after the Chancellor flies back from Washington.

“Plans to freeze corporation tax will be reversed – it will rise next year. PM statement expected later.”

Both tweets from Swinford were commented on by controversial TV personality Piers Morgan.

Commenting on the announcement of a press conference being called, Morgan wrote: “If true, given the damage they have caused with this madness, they must resign.”

Then after news broke about the potential sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, he said: “Exit the worst chancellor in history. No need to send flowers.”

He added: “Truss must go too. Her position is totally untenable.”

Truss must go too. Her position is totally untenable. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 14, 2022

Football pundit Gary Neville noted that the press conference could be announce a “General Election.”

General Election — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 14, 2022

The news comes after a meeting of backbench MPs at the 1922 committee on October 12 described the prime minister’s second PMQ appearance as “appalling”.

According to sources close to the party, serious conversations were taking place within the party about replacing Truss.

