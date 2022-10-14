By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 13:15

WATCH: Huge accident in Martorell forces shutdown of A2 in Barcelona. Image: @Transit/Twitter

A HUGE traffic accident in Martorell has caused the shutdown of the A2 in Barcelona on Friday, October 14.

A video released from @Transit on Twitter shows an accident on the A-2 at Martorell in the direction of Barcelona.

The information was shared by DGT alongside the caption: “The #A2 in #Barcelona is closed due to an accident in #Martorell at the entrance to Barcelona.”

The video appears to show a lorry laying on its side and the barrier separating traffic in the middle bent out of shape.

Another lorry appears to have smashed into the aforementioned barrier.

Transit wrote: “There is a queue of 4 km in the BCN direction and 3 in the Lleida direction for this #accident on the A-2 in Martorell

“In the BCN direction, detours are made via exit 585 towards AP-7.”

Users on Twitter commented on the incident.

“It seems very clear that there is a serious problem with trucks and with the Kamikaze attitudes of many truck drivers,” one person wrote.

Sembla molt evident que hi ha un greu problema amb els camions i amb les actituds Kamicazes de molts conductors de Camió. — LLibertat (@LLibertC) October 14, 2022

Another person said: “It’s a shame about the trucks, you risk your life every day, something must be done by the government.”

Es una vergüenza lo de los camiones ,te juegas la vida cada día, hay que hacer algo ya por parte del gobierno — Mònica chela (@Monc71) October 14, 2022

