Almeria’s Diputacion praises the decisive role played by province’s rural women

By Linda Hall • 15 October 2022 • 12:50

SORBAS CELEBRATION: Members of associations belonging to the Diputacion’s Women’s Council Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

WOMEN from all over Almeria province converged on Sorbas to celebrate International Day of Rural Women on October 14.

Committed to promoting prominence for women in small towns and throughout Almeria society, the provincial council organised an event at the Villaespesa theatre in Sorbas which was attended by members of associations belonging to the Diputacion’s Women’s Council.

Speeches from Sorbas mayor Jose Fernandez and Nuria Rodriguez, who heads the provincial council’s Equality and Family department, preceded two round table discussions with the participation of female mayors and businesswomen who debated Women taking the Lead against Depopulation and Businesswomen for Sustainable Rural Development. This was followed by lunch for all present.

“Your enterprise sets an example for creating wealth and employment,” Nuria Rodriguez said, as she thanked the participants for sharing their experiences as women occupying prominent roles in rural areas.

“The Diputacion encourages equality and women’s participation in the province’s social, cultural and economic life,” Rodriguez added.

“For us, as an institution, this is a major and unwavering objective. We want recognition of the decisive role that rural women play in our society.”

