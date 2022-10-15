BIG EYES and FLOKI INU could be the next Meme Coin to blow

By EWN • 15 October 2022 • 11:33

Meme coins are famous for their massive price surge, which has earned them great universal appeal. Rarely will you find a crypto portfolio that doesn’t contain a meme coin these days.

Thousands of meme coins are available in the coin market, and no one can guarantee which one will blow next. There is also huge uncertainty about the potential of proven ones like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to experience a great price surge anytime soon.

However, Floki Inu and the new meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), have shown vivid signs of exploding in the coming months. Either of these two tokens could be a bargain in months, with the imminent arrival of the bull market.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Floki Inu is one of the first generations of crypto projects that changed the “no use case” narrative ascribed to meme coins. It’s an excellent crypto asset with a clearly stated utility and feasible growth plan. The meme coin described itself as a “movement” led by Shiba Inu community members. It drew inspiration from the giant meme coin but has what it takes to surpass it.

Floki Inu is working on some flagship projects that will see it change the make coin game completely. This includes a play-to-earn NFT gaming virtual space known as Valhalla, a marketplace for digital collects and NFTs called the Flokiplaces, and an educational resources platform called the Floki Inuversity.

The crypto project adds utility to memes, putting it in a position to blow in the coming months. Floki Inu isn’t yet so popular amongst crypto enthusiasts, which may make many miss out on its potential boom.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin. Like Floki Inu (FLOKI), it also combines memes with utility. It shares the same NFT-related use case with the existing meme coin but has a DeFi-related utility, unlike Floki’s GameFi. The Ethereum-based project will feature a decentralized blockchain ecosystem where users can access and leverage many opportunities for financial benefits and growth.

Big Eyes Coin will have a treasury dedicated to protecting the water bodies, keeping aquatic lives safe, and ensuring they remain a food source for human consumption. The cat-theme token is also community-focused, and community members will have access to various incentives and rewards, as well as educational resources, to enhance their knowledge about DeFi.

The BIG token will power its ecosystem. Staking the token will earn you rewards, and it may be useful as a governance token if the developers decide to introduce DAO. The Erc-20 token will fast-track transactions on the platform’s exchange and ensure you pay a reduced transaction cost.

With the imminent bull market, anticipated DeFi boom, and NFT growth over the years, it won’t be overreaching to tip Big Eyes to explode in the coming months due to its use cases in these sectors. Being a new cryptocurrency at presale, analysts believe Big Eyes Coin (BIG) potential to explode is higher than that of Floki Inu. The presale has been dubbed the best entry point, and you should join now.

