Body of 12-year-old girl found in a suitcase after she goes missing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 October 2022 • 23:06

Paris Gendarmerie - Credit Victor Joly / Shutterstock.com

The body of a 12-year-old girl who did not come home from school has been found in a suitcase.

The discovery was made by police in Paris on Saturday, October 15 after her mother reported her missing on Friday afternoon.

Detectives launched a search in the north-eastern 19th arrondissement after signs of kidnapping were found in the basement of the family home.

CCTV footage showed a woman in her late 20s outside the building hauling a suitcase, which was found a few streets away still with the girl’s body inside.

Police said that she was bound and gagged and her throat had been cut several times. She is also said to have had numbers on her body. She was shackled and her hands and legs were tied together.

Detectives have yet to identify the reason for the numbers although they expect to find answers following the arrest of six people including the woman seen dragging the suitcase.

No reasons have been given for the arrest of the other five, who include the man who discovered the suitcase. He is said to have notified the police.

A murder investigation is underway to identify how the body of a 12-year-old girl came to be in the suitcase.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.