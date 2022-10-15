BREAKING NEWS: 11 die and 15 wounded in attack on Russian training base

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 October 2022 • 22:04

At least 11 Russians have died and 15 wounded in an attack on a military training camp in the Russian region of Bélgorod, on the border with Ukraine.

The attack on Saturday, October 15 is said to involve two foreign nationals.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, eleven people have been killed and 15 more have been injured.

The nationality of the two attackers have been confirmed as citizens of CIS countries, although more specific details have not been provided. had been killed. They are said to have been killed in the attack.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (or CIS) is an intergovernmental organisation made up of post-Soviet nations throughout Eurasia, promoting cooperation across the member states in economic, military, and political aspects. The organisation is not dissimilar to the commonwealth and includes countries such as Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan.

According to reports by news site RND, the gunmen opened fire during a military exercise.

It has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that those killed were reservists called up under Putin’s mobilisation plans.

Three shooters opened fire on a Russian mobilised unit in Belgorod region.

11 dead dozens wounded. — WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 15, 2022

-According to unconfirmed reports!- 3 soldiers opened fire at a military unit in Belgorod region. At least 11-13 killed. Alternative sources suggest 22 killed, 16 wounded. 2 attackers were killed, 1 fled.

Incident took place at training ground where mobilized were trained. — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 15, 2022

More information to follow.

