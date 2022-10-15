BREAKING NEWS: Explosions in Leeds city centre as massive fire breaks out

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 October 2022 • 22:37

Explosions have been heard in the city centre of Leeds after a massive fire broke out near Millennium Square.

The fire reported online and by The Mirror on Saturday, October 15 has resulted in the area being evacuated as emergency services battle to bring the blaze under control.

Video online shows revellers being told to evacuate bars and restaurants as flames and smoke billowed upwards.

Suggestions are that the old city council building in the vicinity of the museum is on fire. One bystander tweeted: “Massive fire in Leeds this eve at the old City Council building near the museum. Loads of emergency vehicles in attendance looks awful.”

The building is currently being turned into student apartments.

Witnesses to the event say that multiple floors of the building are on fire and that a number of fire crews are on site trying to bring the flames under control.

BREAKING: Millennium Square #Leeds fully evacuated as fire continues to spread. More fire brigades on scene now. pic.twitter.com/7slUq3ae76 — Josh Gardner (@MediaJoshG) October 15, 2022

According to local bars like the Pixel, they have been told to shut down for the night. They said: “There’s a building on fire further down Great George Street that emergency services have responded to.

“No danger to the bar, but following police advice we’re closing our doors until further notice tonight and hope to be open again later this evening. Stay safe!”

Fire in Leeds still not under control. Looks to be spread across multiple floors of the building. Loud explosions coming from the site. #Leeds pic.twitter.com/tG0OGg3SmB — Josh Gardner (@MediaJoshG) October 15, 2022

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that a possible cause of the fire was fireworks, however, no more details or evidence has been provided.

The explosions in the Leeds city centre could be a result of chemicals and materials being used on-site. Emergency services have, however, not given any indication of what may have caused the fire.

