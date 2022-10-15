Football fundraiser helps families of two seriously ill Nijar (Almeria) children

By Linda Hall • 15 October 2022 • 21:12

ANDALUSI CUP: Takings will help families of four-year-old Manuel (pictured) and Paula Photo credit: Nijar town hall

OCTOBER 12 saw the first edition of the Andalusi Cup, a veterans’ football tournament played at the Campohermoso and Villa de Nijar

The event’s takings were donated to the families of local children, Manuel and Paula, aged four and 13 respectively, who are battling separate, but serious, ailments.

Their treatment and recovery is harsh and costly, and the area’s veteran footballers decided to help both families as much as possible with a fundraising event. This was sponsored by the Voz de Almeria newspaper, Cadena SER radio, Los 40 and Cadena Dial radio.

Eight teams took part in the tournament whose winner, UD Roquetas, now enters the Andalusi Cup’s final phase which will be held on December 8 in Antequera (Malaga).

The matches were attended by 900 people, raising a total €6,000 raised through entrance tickets and raffles on the day of the tournament, as well as collections made previously by the players.

