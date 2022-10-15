Greenpeace calls on Andalucia courts to enforce El Algarrobico (Almeria) sentences

By Linda Hall • 15 October 2022 • 19:07

EL ALGARROBICO: Greenpeace is still calling for its demolition Photo credit: Greenpeace España

GREENPEACE accused Carboneras town hall of dragging its feet over declaring El Algorrobico a protected non-development sector.

The environmentalist group have now urged Andalucia’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJA) to refuse Carbonera’s request to extend the deadline for reclassifying the land occupied by the illegal hotel.

Construction began in 2003 but was halted in 2005 and Carboneras now maintains that it cannot implement the reclassification as there is no municipal architect.

A statement from the environmentalists pointed out that Carboneras produced a similar excuse in 2018 when, despite pledging to carry out the “numerous sentences” linked to El Algarrobico, the local government explained that reclassification was impractical owing to the absence of the town clerk.

“This is not an isolated case of disobedience, as the town hall has systematically avoided complying with any ruling related to El Algarrobico,” Greenpeace declared.

The latest sentence ordered an official review of the developers’ building licence but the town hall has not yet started this. “Nor is there the slightest indication that it intends to do so unless the tribunal takes steps obliging it to act,” Greenpeace said.

“The lack of a municipal architect is no excuse for not carrying out a sentence from six years ago,” the statement added, reminding the TSJA that Carboneras had yet to obey “one single sentence.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.