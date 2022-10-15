By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 15:18

Move over "Ghost of Kyiv" Ukraine's MoD reveals identity of "Ghost of Vinnytsia" dubbed the "Shahed killer". Image: oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

UKRAINE’S Ministry of Defence has revealed the identity of the “Ghost of Vinnytsia” who had replaced the “Ghost of Kyiv” as Ukraine’s poster fighter in recent weeks following multiple reports of Russian losses in the skies of Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, October 15, Ukraine’s MoD revealed the identity of the “Ghost of Vinnytsia” who they have dubbed the “Shahed killer.”

Following in the footsteps of the “Ghost of Kyiv”, which was revealed to have Ukrainian propaganda, the Defence of Ukraine tweeted: “This is the 🇺🇦 pilot who is defending the skies over Vinnytsia. He has already shot down 5 “Shaheds” and 2 missiles.

“The hero’s name is Vadym.”

Shahed killer.

This is the 🇺🇦 pilot who is defending the skies over Vinnytsia. He has already shot down 5 "shaheds" and 2 missiles.

The hero's name is Vadym. pic.twitter.com/iFZGxZsQqf — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 15, 2022

The tweet has gone viral and has received hundreds of comments from Twitter users.

One person wrote: “Give him an F35 and he will win this war for Ukraine once and for all.”

Give him an F35 and he will win this war for Ukraine once and for all. — Niklas (@weckmanweckman) October 15, 2022

“Hero,” another person wrote.

A third person said: “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 good luck to him 💪🏻”

As noted, the Ukrainian fighter ace dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” was actually fake news, the Ukraine military has admitted.

Reports coming out of the war-torn country suggested that the mysterious pilot shot down 40 Russian planes before his death.

However, following the reported death of 29-year-old Stepan Tarabalka, believed to be the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’, the Ukrainian military was forced to admit that the tale of the mystery fighter was not real.

“Stepan Tarabilka is not a ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ and he did not shoot down 40 planes,” UAF spokesman Yuriy Ignat told The NY Times at the time. “On March 13, 2022, Major Stepan Tarabilka heroically died in an air battle with the superior forces of the Russian occupiers.”

On October 3, “Ghosts of Kyiv” commander Mikhail Matyushchenko, who died protecting the sky over the Black Sea, was buried in Bucha.

According to the mayor of Bucha in the Kyiv Region of Ukraine, Anatoliy Fedoruk, the body of Mikhail Matyushchenko, the commander of the 40th brigade of tactical aviation of the Ukrainian forces, which was also known as the “Ghosts of Kyiv”, was finally found.

A search for his body had been going on for months after it was revealed that Colonel Matyushenko, whose call sign was “Grandfather”, had died back in June.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.