Learn more about Web3 – Adirize, Cosmos and Stellar are three coins you want to look into as your next investment

By EWN • 15 October 2022 • 11:33

As the cryptocurrency business has developed over time, numerous developments have been made possible, including blockchain technology, decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the web3 universe. These all combine to form the Metaverse as we know it.

Get to know Adirize DAO – The new platform rising at the top

The Adirize DAO (ADI) ecosystem is being built to provide access to all of the tools available in the decentralised finance space. The project, which follows a long-term roadmap, makes sure that decentralisation is upheld and uses a new reserve algorithm to sustain the value of the ADI coin. It is important to note that the token value will always be higher than a particular threshold, according to the developers.

By tying its native token to an algorithm acting as a reserve of crypto assets, the Adirize DAO intends to alleviate this issue.

Other stablecoins’ use of currency in reserves will be replaced by this algorithm. The long-term goal of this initiative is to establish itself as a reliable medium of exchange and a reliable store of wealth. Adirize DAO aims to be a decentralised algorithmic reserve currency like Gold, whose value is decided by its users, rather than another partially centralised stablecoin like USDT or USDC.

The ecosystem of Adirize DAO (ADI) also incorporates financial tools like bonding. Additionally, it is suggested that a staking software would be available that enables passive income generation. The programme gives decentralised management a voice as well.

What do i need to know about Cosmos (ATOM)?

“The internet of blockchains” is Cosmos (ATOM). It supports an ecosystem of blockchains connected to one another through its own inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol because interoperability is at the core of how it was designed. Due to this, Cosmos has become the hub of a dynamic DeFi scene with cutting-edge L1 chains, application chains, and infrastructure.

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are crucial entry points for the movement of users, assets, and ideas among these. This is due to the fact that DEXs on Cosmos offer asset transfer between various IBC-enabled blockchains thanks to IBC. This has made it possible to invest in DeFi at new levels of liquidity.

Interoperability and blockchain technology in the future DEXs on Cosmos are standing up well in this crypto winter. They are resilient enough to continue operating in a situation when more centralised DeFi projects are faltering because of their decentralised nature.

The Cosmos ecosystem is bringing DeFi one step closer to realising its full potential through interoperability.

What’s New with Stellar (XLM)?

Since its establishment in 2014, the Stellar (XLM) Network has handled around 2 billion activities. The platform first concentrated on projects for cross-border payments. Around 7.2 million users are actively using the Stellar Network, and there are currently about $3.4 billion worth of its native Stellar (XLM) coins in circulation.

The platform’s creators have recently developed a fee structure that bases charges on the amount of processing power required to complete a transaction.

By streamlining transactions and using considerably less computer resources to complete them, the platform intends to offer smart contract rates that are cheaper than those of their rivals.

Adirize DAO (ADI)

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

