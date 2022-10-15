Los Bandidos take Mojacar (Almeria) on October 12, Spain’s National Day

By Linda Hall • 15 October 2022 • 20:07

LOS BANDIDOS: Ready to run on October 12 Photo credit: Los Bandidos

NINE Los Bandidos runners participated in the 37th edition of Mojacar’s nine-kilometre race held on October 12 to celebrate Spain’s National Day.

Ten of Los Bandidos also volunteered to support the town hall as marshals.

The course started and finished in the Plaza Nueva, and after leaving the square there was a steep downhill section behind the swimming pool.

The route then crossed open land to the football ground before turning right, back to the CEPSA garage, finishing uphill all the way to the Fuente and past the Hotel Moresco, before a final kick-back up to the Plaza Nueva.

The overall winner finished in an impressive 32 minutes and the first lady in 44 minutes, 18 seconds. Just 56 runners crossed the finish line.

Trophies were awarded to the overall winners, as well as first, second and third places in 10 age groups. There were also local male and female prizes for Mojacar residents.

There were prizes for Kirsty Ratcliffe (second place in women’s Veteran B category), Karen Ayers (first place in women’s Veteran C category and also third local female) and Rachael Slack (third place in women’s Veteran B category.

Los Bandidos cover the five-kilometre Mojacar Paseo and all ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome. There are also groups for road cycling, triathlon and sea swimming.

For more information contact Kevin on [email protected] and follow Los Bandidos on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.