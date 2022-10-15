By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 8:32

Russian military commissar Roman Malyk dies under mysterious circumstances after "heavy military losses". Image: Administration of the Partizansky urban district/vk.com

THE administration of the Partizansky urban district of Primorsky Krai announced that Roman Malyk, military commissar of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky districts, had died suddenly.

Military commissar of the Russian city of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky district Malyk Roman Vasilievich died suddenly late on October 14, the administration said on Saturday, October 15.

“With deep regret, we inform you that on the evening of October 14, the military commissar of the city of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky district Malyk Roman Vasilievich tragically passed away,” it wrote.

“The heart of a strong and courageous man stopped, who went through “hot spots”, but did not break under the weight of severe military events and heavy losses.”

It added: “Roman Vasilyevich was a man of his word and deed, he was known and respected in the city for his honesty and decency. So he was in the service, to which he gave his all, in the family, and in communication with colleagues and friends.

For him, always in the first place were such concepts as duty, honour, and loyalty to the Fatherland. That is how he will remain in our memory.

“The head of the city district, the city administration, and representatives of public organisations express their condolences to the family and friends of Roman Vasilyevich Malyk.”

According to Russian news outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda-Vladivostok, Malyk’s body was found on the grounds of his military office.

“The cause of death was not reported and the police and the investigative committee have not given comments on the incident.”

The news comes after Russia’s State Duma Deputy Nikolai Petrunin died suddenly aged 46.

On Wednesday, October 12, Nikolai Petrunin passed away aged 46.

Since 2016, he had represented the Tula Region in the State Duma and was the first deputy chairman of the Energy Committee.

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Petrunin: “Nikolai Yuryevich Petrunin was a professional and responsible person, he was respected by his colleagues, and voters trusted him.

“I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Yuryevich. Bright memory.”

