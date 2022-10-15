By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 10:06

Russian strikes in Kyiv cause power outage after hitting major energy infrastructure. Image: Menna/Shutterstock.com

ON Saturday, October 15, Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv hit critical infrastructure, according to energy specialists at NEC Ukrenergo.

Major energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region suffered severe destruction following missile strikes from Russia in the early hours of October 15.

Specialists of NEC “Ukrenergo” are already working to restore the reliability of the energy supply in Kyiv and the central region.

A message from Ukrenergo on Facebook read: “Today the enemy carried out another barbaric attack on critical infrastructure. As a result, the energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region was heavily damaged. Specialists of NPC Ukrenergo are already working to restore the reliability of power supply to Kyiv and the central region.”

It added: “But at the same time, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Centre warns about the possible application of emergency outage schedules, following the messages of regional power distribution companies (distribution system operators).

“We ask consumers to consume electricity sparingly, especially from 17.00 to 23.00! Please do not use energy-intensive electrical appliances, turn off unnecessary lighting, and postpone washing until night hours.

“Such measures give our specialists the opportunity to stabilize the situation as soon as possible and carry out the necessary restoration work.”

The strikes are considered retaliation to recent Ukrainian missile strikes on key energy infrastructure in Russia’s Belgorod.

On Tuesday, October 11, videos emerged of a substation in the city of Shebekino, in Russia’s Belgorod region, on fire following an attack from Ukraine. As a result, the power reportedly went out in the area.

