By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 10:41

Royal British Legion in Spain launch Poppy Appeal on the streets of Benidorm. Image: British Embassy in Spain/Facebook

THE Royal British Legion Spain North will set to launch this year’s Poppy Appeal on the streets of Benidorm.

On Saturday, October 15, the Royal British Legion in Spain will launch the 2022 Poppy Appeal in Alicante’s Benidorm with a Parade that begins at 1 pm from Calle Castellón.

The Mayor of Benidorm Antonio Pérez Pérez will be joined by representatives of the Royal British Legion in Spain, the British Defence Attaché Captain Stephen McGlory and others, to witness the Parade of Standards, led by the Torrevjieja Popes and Drums.

The RBL has produced a brochure with information on the launch, as well as background on the Poppy Appeal in Spain and some examples of the RBL in action.

There are Appeal collection points in many areas across Spain, but for those who wish to donate, but are unable to do so in person, you can make a donation online via this link.

For the last two years, all the money that has been raised in Spain (and more!) has been spent locally supporting beneficiaries here in Spain.

District North Spain’s Poppy Appeal aims to exceed 2021’s total of €120,000 enabling the Legion to continue its vital work in delivering life-long support to service and ex-service personnel and their families.

The launch will be preceded by a short parade between Calle Castellon on the Levante beach promenade to the Rincon de Loix.

