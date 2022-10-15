Russian weapons and ammunition shortages more apparent as reservists buy own body

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 October 2022 • 20:07

Russian forces - Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

Analysts have been saying that Russian weapons and ammunition shortages are becoming more apparent with the length of the ear beginning to take its toll.

Reports on Saturday, October 15 suggest that the problem may be worse than Russia is willing to admit.

The UK Ministry of Defence has said that the indication is that reservists are having to buy their own body armour. This they say is down to changes they have seen in the country where standard equipment prices have risen sharply more than trebling in recent weeks.

Prices of modern 6B45 vests, standard issue in the Russian army, are currently selling online for 40,000 roubles which is up more than 300 per cent in prices from recent months.

Although there is no specific evidence to suggest that this is the case, the call-up of 300,000 reservists will have created some logistical problems for the Russian army. With many of those called up unwilling participants, it may also be that extra precautions are being taken in an effort to stay alive.

Information to hand the MOD says suggests that reservists are more ill-equipped than those deployed in the original invasion.

The news comes on the same day that reports by news site The Moscow Times suggest that many of the conscripts are dying days after being deployed. It also follows suggestions that Russia is falling back in the Kherson region following significant losses.

If recent suggestions are correct that Russia is facing weapons and ammunition shortages, it would give credence to yesterday’s reports that the Kremlin is looking to buy time to enable it to regroup its forces ahead of a major push in the new year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.