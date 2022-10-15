Spectacular fireball crosses the Almeria sky on night of October 12

By Linda Hall • 15 October 2022 • 16:52

OCTOBER SPECTACULAR: Condensation blurred Cala Alto cameras as it tracked fireball Photo credit: Cala Alto Astronomic Observatory

AN impressive fireball crossing southern Spain was tracked by the Calar Alto Observatory (CAHA) in the early hours of October 12.

The “spectacular object” was registered by the observatory’s exterior Project SMART cameras as well as others in the provinces of Toledo, Granada and Sevilla.

According to a preliminary analysis carried out by Jose Maria Madiedo, a lecturer from Andalucia’s Astrophysics Institute and a principal Project SMART researcher, the fireball was an asteroid rock that entered the earth’s atmosphere at an estimated 69,000 kilometres per hour.

The fireball first appeared at an altitude of 81 kilometres above north-east Cordoba and was seen moving east over southern Albacete to Murcia province where its height had fallen to 32 kilometres by the time it exploded.

Owing to the high humidity at the time, some of the Calar Alto cameras were misted over, hence the hazy quality of the photos taken. Nevertheless, these were in any case “impressive”, explained the Observatory’s web page.

