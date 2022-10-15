Sub-delegate scotches rumours of an Immigrants’ Reception Centre for Carboneras (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 15 October 2022 • 3:43
ALMERIA PORT: Location of the province’s only Immigrants’ Temporary Stay Centre
Photo credit: Ismael Olea
“No-one is building an Immigrants’ Temporary Stay Centre, nor a temporary custody centre nor anything that resembles one,” Jose Maria Martin declared.
Neither was it true, Martin added, that there were plans to convert a parking area into a reception centre for immigrants who arrived along the section of coast between San Jose and Garrucha.
“The only Immigrants’ Temporary Stay Centre in Almeria is located in Almeria port,” Martin continued.
“Here, immigrants without documents are attended for the minimum period of time that the Policia Nacional need to identify them, after which they are either repatriated or transferred to a Holding Centre for Foreigners,” he said.
Martin went on to explain that improvements are being carried out at the Guardia Civil post in Carboneras to facilitate their services to the public, plus a shaded parking area and washroom.
So far this year, 305 “patera” boats have brought in a total of 2,948 irregular immigrants, compared with 5,125 during the same period in 2021.
