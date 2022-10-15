Town hall grants help Fiñana (Almeria) householders eliminate Saharan dust stains

By Linda Hall • 15 October 2022 • 14:00
FIÑANA: Before and after photos as homes affected by Sahara dust are repainted
Photo credit: Fiñana town hall
Public buildings have already been repainted to eliminate the reddish stains and the town hall now hopes that property-owners will do likewise.
“We want the radiance to return to our town,” said Fiñana’s mayor Rafael Montes Rincon.
“As this has been a difficult year for everybody, a little help was absolutely necessary if we were to recover our natural image of a white town visible from kilometres away.”
The town hall has initially set aside a €100,000 fund to finance the initiative so that everybody who needs it, can receive help in repainting their housefronts.
“We are already planning to increase this in our 2023 Budget, Montes Rincon said.
Residents were quick to respond and the town hall expects that most of the municipality’s properties will have recovered their usual aspect in time for the Fiñana Fair that begins on October 21.
Applicants are receiving a grant of €3 per square metre of façade, capped at €400 for each property, the mayor added.
