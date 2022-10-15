By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 9:52

Ukraine destroys 16 Russian artillery systems in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Saturday, October 15, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian artillery systems.

Another 16 Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Friday, October 14, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 400 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 64,700, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Seven Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed as well as three more Russian tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of 11 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1210.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Thursday, October 6 in the Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 234th day of war shows that the loss of the 16 Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 1582, while the destruction of seven more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5179 in total.

The loss of three more tanks means Russia has had 2524 destroyed in total by Ukrainian troops.

Russian forces’ also lost three MLRS which means a loss of 365 in total.

The news comes after Ukrainian’s mocked footage of a misfiring Russian air defence system bombing a building in Russia’s Belgorod.

