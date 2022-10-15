By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 11:03

WATCH: Ukrainian 155mm Excalibur precision-guided artillery strike on Russian position in Kherson Oblast. Image: savelifeua/Telegram

FOOTAGE from a Leleka-100 UAV circulating on social media on Saturday, October 15 shows a Ukrainian 155mm Excalibur precision-guided artillery strike on a Russian position in Kherson Oblast causing a large explosion.

The video footage shared from the savelifeua Telegram channel shows the Ukrainian 155mm Excalibur precision-guided artillery striking and blowing up a Russian position in Kherson Oblast.

“Aerial reconnaissance found occupants’ equipment with Leleka-100 in Kherson sector – artillery destroyed it with one powerful strike🔥🔥,” the caption to the video read.

“They worked with a high-precision guided projectile M982 Excalibur of 155 mm calibre. It can be fired from any modern NATO standard artillery system. For example, from the American howitzer M777 or the French CAESAR.”

It added: “Excalibur hits targets at a distance of up to 70 km. It has satellite navigation, which means that the target does not need to be illuminated with a laser for an accurate shot. It is only necessary to know its coordinates. They are reconnoitred, in particular, with the help of UAVs ‘Leleka-100’.

“At the expense of thousands of benefactors, “Come Back Alive” has purchased 25 such UAVs for the army for 1,440,000 UAH each. The complex consists of two aircraft and a ground station. It corrects artillery strikes to a depth of 50 km.”

People commented on the footage on Twitter.

“Excalibur is epic,” one person said.

Another person wrote: “The pressure wave that travels up the path and then follows the vehicle tracks round and out into the field! Insane speed!”

The footage follows a viral video of a Ukrainian SSO capturing a Russian Uragan MLRS 9P140 launcher in Kherson Oblast.

On Wednesday, October 12, the video was shared alongside the caption: “The reward for the soldiers of the SSO of Ukraine for liberating one of the settlements of the Kherson Region is the Russian Uragan MLRS.”

