By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 12:37

"Ukrainian military personnel among best specialists in the world" says Major General Kyrylo Budanov. Image: gur.gov.ua/Official

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Major General Kyrylo Budanov called “Ukrainian military personnel among best specialists in the world” and stated that Russia’s military actions are “predictable”.

Budanov called the “Ukrainian military personnel among best specialists in the world” during a national telethon on Saturday, October 15 and stated that “since the beginning of the war, the Russian army has not been able to do anything that would be a surprise for Ukraine.”

The Chief of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine said: “After this war, definitely, a lot of military science, tactics of warfare, the strategy will be changed – based on the way this war progressed.

“Undoubtedly, Ukrainian servicemen are already among the best specialists in the world.”

He added: “If only for the reason that this is the first fully conventional war after the Second World War, in which absolutely all available types of weapons are used – from airborne cruise missiles to cruise missiles from submarines.

“Anyway, we are dealing with quite a powerful enemy. But, as we have all seen, the Ukrainian army has managed to withstand, is moving forward, the counteroffensive is advancing, and our victory is getting closer every day.”

Budanov’s comments after recent victories in Ukraine where Ukrainian troops managed to liberate previously Russian-occupied regions.

On October 1, five Russian-controlled settlements around Lyman in the Donetsk region were liberated by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrigolovo, Drobysheve, and Stavky were liberated, while Lyman was also recaptured.

Then on October 3, five Russian-controlled settlements around the Kharkiv region of Ukraine were liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Army liberated the Russian-controlled settlements of Nyzhe Zolone, Pidlyman, Nyznya Zhuravka, Borova and Shyikivka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

