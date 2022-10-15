By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 7:43

US defenceless against Russia's nuclear torpedo Poseidon claims Japan. Image: iurii/Shutterstock.com

THE US will be left defenceless against Russia’s nuclear torpedo Poseidon if tensions continue to rise between the two countries, as reported on Saturday, October 15.

According to an article in Yahoo News Japan, the US will be unable to block an attack from Russia’s nuclear torpedo Poseidon if it were ever to launch against them.

The article noted that the Poseidon torpedo “moves under water and when detonated is capable of generating a 500-meter-high tsunami that will fall on coastal cities.”

This is the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York is 93 m, and the Empire State Building is 443 m, the article said.

Speaking to the Japanese news outlet, military expert Kazuhiko Inoue said that the nuclear torpedo “has a virtually unlimited range thanks to its nuclear propulsion system” which “makes it difficult to intercept with conventional missiles with limited range.”

The news outlet added that “the United States has no weapon that can match the Poseidon” and therefore makes the Russian torpedo a serious threat to the US.

The news comes after Russian MP Yevgeny Fedorov claimed Russia will lose the war if they “do not launch a nuclear strike on the United States”.

Russian MP Yevgeny Fedorov said on Wednesday, October 5, that the only way for Russia to win the war against Ukraine and NATO is to “launch a nuclear strike on the United States”.

“Defeating the Kyiv regime on the battlefield is impossible because we are at war with NATO,” he said.

“Unlike the Russian army, the North Atlantic Alliance has an almost endless military resource.”

He added: “It (military resource. – Ed.) is more than a hundred times larger.

“In order for the United States to understand the seriousness of Moscow’s intentions, a new Cuban Missile Crisis must be triggered,” the MP said.

“For example, by hitting the Nevada nuclear test site with a ballistic missile,” Fedorov added.

“We will lose this war if we don’t launch a nuclear strike against the US.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.