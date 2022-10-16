3 Potentially profitable tokens that you should purchase: Metacryp, The Sandbox, and Neo

By EWN • 16 October 2022 • 11:50

Profit-making is one of the reasons many buy cryptos. As the cryptocurrency market competition continues to grow, only cryptos with the potential to guarantee profits stand a chance of survival. The new cryptocurrency, MetaCryp (MTCR), is one such potentially profitable crypto to buy now, alongside The Sandbox and Neo (NEO).

This guide discusses what makes these cryptos special and why you should buy them now for a chance to laugh to the bank.

MetaCryp is a gaming token worth attention

MetaCryp (MTCR) is a new gaming and metaverse project currently on pre-sale. MetaCryp (MTCR) aims to revolutionize the blockchain gaming sector by solving several existing crypto problems with its blockchain network.

MetaCryp (MTCR) is promising users access to a virtual reality (VR) space where they can play, interact, have fun, and make money. As such, MetaCryp (MTCR) will power a safe and inclusive space where all crypto users can feel welcome.

MetaCryp (MTCR) is currently disrupting the market, reportedly luring crypto users away from some of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency market. One reason for this is MetaCryp’s (MTCR) promise to bring the best of Play-to-Earn gaming (P2E), decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible token (NFT) services.

As it stands, the new cryptocurrency is likely to become the next big cryptocurrency—a feat it may achieve if it stays true to its promise of bringing users means of earning passive incomes.

The Sandbox Alpha Season 3 is Open

Since its launch, The Sandbox (SAND) token has proven to be one of the cryptocurrency market’s most profitable cryptos. The Sandbox (SAND) is a gaming and metaverse token enabling users to unwind and enjoy an amazing monetizable VR experience.

With The Sandbox (SAND), users can join an ecosystem of over 2 million users to participate in blockchain gaming and socialisation, as well as earn a passive income.

The Sandbox’s (SAND) gaming platform—now in its Alpha Season 3— has some of the best blockchain games and NFTs, allowing users to earn rewards for playing and participating in challenges.

The Sandbox’s (SAND) NFT marketplace also enables users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs, helping them participate in the lucrative NFT market.

What’s more? Crypto traders can profit from buying, selling, and trading The Sandbox (SAND) tokens. They can also earn rewards and staking rewards on major exchanges, including Binance Exchange, among other profitable ventures.

Many experts hail buying into The Sandbox (SAND) to be among the best long-term crypto investments.

Neo is Helping with Web3 Decoding

Neo (NEO) is a cryptocurrency powering a fast-growing ecosystem driving a crypto economy based on digitized payments, identities, and assets.

Neo (NEO) has several profitable features and offerings. With Neo (NEO), users can join a global community of developers creating new infrastructure. They can benefit from the EcoBoost initiative encouraging global-scale decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development on the Neo blockchain.

Neo (NEO) aims to help users earn a passive income and participate in ecosystem governance, including voting on blockchain improvements. For their participation, Neo (NEO) holders receive governance rewards.

Also, by simply holding Neo (NEO) tokens in a compatible wallet over a certain period, users can earn passive distribution of the network’s utility token, GAS, which they can sell or trade for massive gains.

Thanks to Neo’s (NEO) profit-making potential, it is one of the cryptocurrency market’s best long-term crypto investments.

The Summary

The Sandbox (SAND) and Neo (NEO) are among the cryptocurrency market’s most adopted cryptos, a feat that would be impossible if both cryptos lacked profitability. With the stage set for MetaCryp (MTCR) to enter the market, the new cryptocurrency is one with huge profit-making potential you should prioritize by buying today.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido