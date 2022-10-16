All agreed over plans to prevent flooding in El Mojon (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 16 October 2022 • 19:00

CHS MEETING: Pilar de la Horada and San Pedro de Pinatar agree on flood project Photo credit: Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez has welcomed a project that will solve flooding in El Mojon.

El Mojon is split between Pilar and San Pedro de Pinatar in the neighbouring province of Murcia and frequent flooding there has been a perennial source of friction between both town halls.

This should be relegated to the past now that the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) has come up with multimillion plans which it set out on October 14 to Perez Sanchez and his Pinatar counterpart, Visitacion Martinez Martinez.

Both mayors, accompanied at the Confederacion headquarters by their respective town hall teams, learnt full details of the project that will finally prevent flooding in the Campillos, Villenas, Almazara, Saez and Rufines neighbourhoods, as well as Avenida de La Venta and El Mojon’s Sector C.

Phase I, with a €10 million investment, involves channelling and containing the flow of the area’s streams during heavy rain, together with a controlled storage zone (ZAC) in Lo Romero. This is expected to take eight months to complete.

The second phase, which will cost approximately €43.9 million, consists of a six-kilometre Green Corridor with a width of eight metres that links the Lo Romero ZAC to the area near the AP-7 motorway. From here, floodwater will reach the sea in Pilar and Pinatar via separate routes.

“I’m very pleased,” said Pilar’s mayor. “We have reached technical agreement on a definitive solution that was very necessary and urgently needed for all the residents who suffer each time it rains,” Perez Sanchez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.