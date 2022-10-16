BREAKING NEWS: An explosion at a bar in Tarragona leaves seven injured

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 October 2022 • 18:40

An explosion at a bar in Tarragona has left seven people with injuries according to the Mayor, Pau Ricoma.

The Bombers de la Generalitat said the explosion occurred on Sunday, October 16 at the Rambla Nova.

Speaking to Europa Press, a spokesperson for the fire department said that the explosion occurred because of a gas leak.

Patrons of the restaurant were allowed to leave with two treated on site by System d Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) and a further five taken to hospital. Three of those been transferred to the Hospital of Santa Tecla with minor injuries and a further two to the hospital in Sant Joan XXIII.

According to the fire department, the building has suffered extensive damage and has been closed as a precaution. They say, however, that the building represents no danger to neighbouring properties.

Further investigations will be undertaken to establish the cause of the explosion at the bar in Tarragona.

