By Anna Ellis • 16 October 2022 • 15:44
Emotional tribute to couples from Elche who celebrate their Golden Anniversary this year. Image: Elche City Council
The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez: said “I want to congratulate you for leading a lifetime of living together, full of good times and probably some headaches and difficulties.”
The Councillor for the Elderly, Puri Vives, added: “As head of the Department of Policies for the Elderly I have had the privilege of witnessing the love of many couples, who, like you, decided to participate in this Golden Anniversary tribute. Let me tell you, I have learned that 50 years together is much more than a tribute, it is the reflection of a lifetime of dedication and love and that love is perceived today in the room. Thank you for letting us share this special day with you”.
The event began with the projection of a video on the events that took place in Spain and in the world in 1972, the year in which the honoured couples said ‘I do’.
