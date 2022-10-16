By Anna Ellis • 16 October 2022 • 18:12
Enjoy a literary autumn in Carboneras. Image: Carboneras City Council
During the months of October, November and December, there will be a program of 13 activities to bring the love of reading closer to the public of all ages, with special attention to the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Lawrence of Arabia.
The mayor of Carboneras, Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez, attended the start of the activities on Friday, October 14, pointing out that: “The second edition of the Carboneras Literary Autumn is designed with audiences of all ages in mind and with themes that are particularly attractive, among which this year you could stop paying homage to Lawrence of Arabia.”
The mayor also thanked the volunteer committee for making the program possible. “The program which is eminently free is part of the commitment that the Library staff has with reading encouragement,” he added.
For more information about the literary program go to http://www.ayuntamientocarboneras.es
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
