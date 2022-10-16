Ethereum-Based Big Eyes Coin presale has enough build-up like Shiba Inu and Stellar

By EWN • 16 October 2022 • 11:53

Good news for anyone seeking an excellent opportunity for long-term crypto purchases as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has finally launched stage 4 of its presale. All over the internet, the drums and songs sung in the name of this revolutionary meme coin have been heard. Even more exciting, each stage of the presale has been a massive success.

With over $7 million already raised, the Big Eyes Coin rocket ship is on its way to the stars and is not stopping anytime soon. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has transformed the perception of the crypto community towards meme projects and experts believe the project has more victories ahead. In this article, we will outline the advantages of Big Eyes coin (BIG) in contrast with heavyweight crypto projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Stellar (XLM).

Shiba Inu – The Doge Killer

Shiba Inu, often known as the Dogecoin (DOGE) killer, is one of the market’s fastest-growing cryptocurrencies. Despite being launched in 2020, Shibu Inu is currently ranked fourteenth on the coin market with a market cap of $5.7 billion at the time of writing.

One possible explanation for the coin’s rapid success is its extremely high liquidity. Shiba Inu can be used as a means of exchange for other currencies without causing a significant financial loss.

This is ideal for cryptocurrency professionals who want to dabble with other digital currencies on the coin market. Furthermore, there are the worried crypto amateurs who are afraid of losing all of their money from their first initial investments. In terms of non-liquidation payouts, Shiba Inu is likewise highly generous to its investors.

The principal currency SHIB can be used to buy the secondary token LEASH. This then compensates users with a tertiary coin called BONE, which can be exchanged for a variety of exciting features and digital products on the coins’ decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap.

Stellar is out of this world

Stellar (XLM) is a cryptocurrency that allows for low-cost transactions. Stellar (XLM), also known as Lumen, is utilised by network crypto traders to connect banks as well as payment gateways to consumers for seamless cross-asset value transfers.

To reduce transaction costs and remove the delay, the Stellar (XLM) blockchain uses open-source code on a decentralized consensus mechanism. Instead of the entire network, a subset of trusted nodes validates transactions.

Users can use the platform to pay for goods and services in specified currencies, even if they have a balance in another currency. The network handles the underlying FX conversion, so the user does not have to worry about it.

Big Eyes Coin is on the Rise

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community is the ideal place for traders to communicate their thoughts, ideas, and viewpoints while also uniting with like-minded individuals that wield significant power within the crypto ecosystem. The Big Eyes Coin cryptocurrency is currently in its fifth presale phase and is gaining traction; it has already generated over $7 million.

The Big Eyes team has ambitious goals like organizing community events and establishing a huge influencer campaign. By the end of its fourth stage, they want to release NFTs, bridge additional chains, and have had a substantial charitable impact. Their eco-friendly strategy and community-based circle urge the next generation to participate as well as join the cat-loving gang.

Since there are no fees or taxes associated with purchasing or trading BIG, it encourages younger people to engage and invest since the constraints of personal finances are lifted. The sense of community on this online platform encourages users to participate and meet others who share their interests.

Unlike most crypto projects, more young people are enthused about the environmental movement and Big Eyes’ quest to save the oceans. This brings together these targeted demographics and enables them to invest in platforms that match their interests, personal views, and goals.

Big Eyes Coin has offered bonus tokens to those who purchase BIG tokens with the ‘BEYES811’ code at the checkout!

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido