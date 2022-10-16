Founder of the Irish folk band Clannad has died aged 73

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 October 2022 • 20:00

Clannad - Credit [email protected]

A founder of the Irish folk band Clannad, Noel Duggan, has died aged 73.

According to the group’s Twitter page on Sunday, October 16. Duggan died suddenly on Saturday night in Donegal.

The group said that they were “heartbroken by the loss of Duggan, whose brother and former band member Pádraig died in 2016.

“Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band.”

We are heartbroken to share the news that Noel Duggan, our beloved Uncle, trusted friend, and founding member of Clannad, died suddenly in Donegal yesterday evening. He was 73 years old. pic.twitter.com/aYHdMEwVyf — Clannad (@ClannadMusic) October 16, 2022

Formed in 1970 by siblings Ciarán, Pól and Moya Brennan and their uncles Noel and Padraig in Gweedore, County Donegal, the band build a large following among folk music lovers.

Clannad achieved international after they recorded the theme for the ITV series Harry’s Game, which was set during the troubles in Northern Ireland.

They also achieved a first in their home country becoming the first band to sing in Irish on Top of the Pops in 1982. Acclaimed for their ability to bridge Celtic music and pop, the band will live on in people’s memories.

No details were about how or why the founder of the Irish folk band Clannad died, nor has any statement been released about the future of the band.

